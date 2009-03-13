Global Warming Could Flood $100 Billion In Coastal California Properties

Faster than expected melting ice caps in Greenland and Antarctica, are putting billions of California coastal properties at risk in the coming century, reports Bloomberg.



A gain of 1.4 meters (5 feet) possible by the end of the century might flood almost $100 billion worth of property, from luxury homes to 330 hazardous-waste sites, the Pacific Institute estimated in new research done with state energy officials. The San Francisco Bay area would be most affected, the report said.

“Flooding and erosion pose a threat to communities along the California coast, and there is compelling evidence that these risks will increase,” the Oakland, California-based group said using data prepared for the state’s Energy Commission.

Scientists forecasting climate change are increasingly gauging how much warmer temperatures can expand the volume of water and melt edges of land-based ice caps in Greenland and Antarctica. Higher sea levels don’t spread uniformly across the globe due to natural causes, including ocean-current variations.

The good news is most Californians can still enjoy their beachfront property for now. If they want to provide the same for their great grandchildren, though, they might want to pick up some property inland now, while it’s still a little cheaper.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.