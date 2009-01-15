Global Trade: Now With Free Shipping And Handling

Shipping rates, which totally collapsed in 2008, have shown some signs of life in the past few weeks, but it’s still a pretty miserable environment. Along some Asia-Europe trade lines, shippers are charging $0 for suppliers to send their wares overseas. It literally couldn’t get any worse



Telegraph: Shipping journal Lloyd’s List said brokers in Singapore are now waiving fees for containers travelling from South China, charging only for the minimal “bunker” costs. Container fees from North Asia have dropped $200, taking them below operating cost.

Industry sources said they have never seen rates fall so low. “This is a whole new ball game,” said one trader.

(via Yves Smith)

