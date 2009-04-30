GLOBAL SWINE FLU PANDEMIC IMMINENT

The World Health organisation raised its flu alert to ORANGE DEFCON level 5, the second highest level. This indicates a global pandemic is imminent.



“All countries should immediately now activate their pandemic preparedness plans,” WHO boss Margaret Chan told reporters in Geneva. “It really is all of humanity that is under threat in a pandemic.”

