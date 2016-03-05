Most of the world is against 'unhackable' technology like the iPhone Apple wants to build

Apple is apparently working on an “unhackable” iPhone that would prevent government authorities from being able to access the content on the device.

But while the tech community has rallied around Apple’s plans to safeguard user privacy, the tide of global public opinion appears to be against the general idea of building unhackable technology. According to a survey conducted by the Center for International Governance Innovation, charted for us by Statista, the majority of people in several big countries believe that companies should not develop technologies to prevent law enforcement from accessing online conversations.

China, Great Britain, and France saw the largest portion of respondents believing that companies should not create government-proof technology. Among the countries surveyed, only in South Korea did a majority of respondents disagree with the notion that it would be improper for companies to build such technology.

