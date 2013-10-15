CHART OF THE DAY: Here's How The World Uses Gold

Steven Perlberg

The global gold supply reached 4,477 tonnes in 2012, with the gross value added (GVA) of the entire market estimated to be in excess of $US210 billion, according to a new report from PwC.

But who actually holds the shiny yellow metal?

Take a look at this chart from the report showing global gold demand in 2012. Central bank purchases accounted for 12% of demand, while individuals’ coin and bar purchases accounted for 29%. Jewellery had the largest share, at 43% last year.

Gold demand 2012PwC/World Gold Council

