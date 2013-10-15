CHART OF THE DAY: Here's How The World Uses Gold

The global gold supply reached 4,477 tonnes in 2012, with the gross value added (GVA) of the entire market estimated to be in excess of $US210 billion, according to a new report from PwC.

But who actually holds the shiny yellow metal?

Take a look at this chart from the report showing global gold demand in 2012. Central bank purchases accounted for 12% of demand, while individuals’ coin and bar purchases accounted for 29%. Jewellery had the largest share, at 43% last year.

