$2.7 TRILLION: Global stocks had their biggest single day cash loss on Friday

The final score from the Brexit carnage on Friday is in. Reuters reports:

The $US2.08 trillion wiped off global equity markets on Friday after Britain voted to leave the European Union was the biggest daily loss ever, trumping the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy during the 2008 financial crisis and the Black Monday stock market crash of 1987, according to Standard & Poor’s Dow Jones Indices.

That’s around $A2.7 trillion.

And while markets did appear to stabilise somewhat in European and US trading sessions, money managers will have been busy assessing their plans over the weekend. It may not be over yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.