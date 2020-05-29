Global stocks fall as investors brace for Trump to hit China with a 'bazooka'

Reuters Traders wearing masks work, on the first day of in person trading since the closure during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the floor at the NYSE in New York

Global stocks turned lower on Friday as investors prepare for fresh US-China intensification ahead of President Donald Trump’s press conference on the new Hong Kong security law.

Analysts said “Trump won’t look good if he has the whole world watching him, and he produces a small water pistol and not a bazooka.”

Futures for the S&P 500 dropped 0.5%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.7%.

Oil prices also fell ahead of Trump’s announcement. US oil benchmark WTI fell 3.5% to $US32.51 a barrel, and Brent crude dropped 2.8% to $US35.12.

Global stocks fell on Friday ahead of expected developments in US-China strains as President Trump promised “interesting” action on the world’s second-largest economy.

Investor optimism faded as China rubber-stamped its new draconian security law on Hong Kong, which sent armed police flooding the streets to tackle pro-democracy protests in the administrative region. Trump is expected to respond harshly later on Friday.

Analysts say the market is filled with both an optimist camp and a realist camp. While one side believes Trump would not want to rattle business and needs the Chinese market, the other side feels Trump should send a clear message to Beijing over the “red lines it has crossed.”

“Trump won’t look good if he has the whole world watching him, and he produces a small water pistol and not a bazooka,” Rabobank analysts said in a note.



Oil prices dropped on news of the impending press conference. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell 3.3% to $US32.62, and Brent Crude was down 2.8% to $US35.12 a barrel.

Overnight on Thursday, S&P 500 futures erased gains of 1% and went lower by 0.2%, closing a 3-day winning streak for the Wall Street index.

On Wednesday, the House passed an overwhelming legislation that would punish top Chinese officials for detaining more than a million Uighur Muslims in internment camps.

For that reason, Trump’s Friday announcement will be seen by investors as “a step towards escalation,” according to Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx.



Here’s the market roundup as of 10.35 a.m. in London (5.35 a.m. ET):



