Global steel production is lifting and it's not just because of China

Global crude steel production rose to 136.5 million tonne in October, according to the World Steel Association, the largest monthly total seen since May.
The figure was up 3.3% on the levels of a year earlier.
China produced 68.5 million tonnes of steel, up 4% on the levels of October 2015.
Non-Chinese output totalled 68 million tonnes, up 3% on the levels of a year earlier.
The annual growth in both Chinese and non-Chinese output was the fastest seen in several years.
Of the major producers, Japan produced 9.0 million tonnes, a year-on-year increase of 0.6%, while India’s output jumped to 8.3 million tonnes, up 12.3% on the levels of October 2015.
Output in South Korea and the United States totalled 6 million tonnes and 6.3 million tonnes respectively, down 2.1% and 2.5% on a year earlier.
In the first 10 months of the year global output totalled 1.3335 billion tonnes, down 0.1% on the same period in 2015.
World Steel Association members represent approximately 85% of the world’s steel production.
