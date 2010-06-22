Steel And Copper Consumption Are Breaking New Highs, But China Has Traders In A Stranglehold

The Credit Suisse chart to the right, which uses Worldsteel data, shows how global steel production has returned to record levels.



Global copper consumption has staged a similar recovery, with the mix in consumption now more tilted towards China and less from the rest of the world.

Metal Miner:

The bank [Credit Suisse] states that commodity demand is back to where it was in volume terms before the crash of 2008. For example in 2007 the world consumed around 18mt copper split 5mt China 13mt ex China. Now its around 7mt and 11mt – same global size very different split. Globally, steel production is back to pre-crisis levels but again capacity under utilization in the west has been compensated by significant new capacity running at higher levels in Asia.

Metal Miner highlights an interesting point — Despite the fact that global steel production has returned to record highs, the change in mix really hurts producers in developed markets who are still suffering from massive capacity under-utilization. Steel can be shipped, but it’s not quite a global market like its raw materials (iron ore and coal) are. Thus it remains very much split into regional markets. Credit Suisse makes the argument that investing in mining companies is thus the better way to play global commodity consumption, rather than dealing with steel companies.

Yet we’ll add that there’s another huge implication from the recent demand rebound. While commodity demand has been highly dependent on Chinese growth for some time now, now it’s more so than ever. You might as well stop looking at everything else and just double your focus on the emerging giant.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.