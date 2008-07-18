Global Stampede Of Buyers Want Into Dubai's Unbuilt Rotating Skyscraper

Remember that crazy rotating apartment building in Dubai? The one designed by the architect who lied on his resume and has never designed a skyscraper before? (Don’t worry, he feels like he’s ready.) Apparently, the building has received more than 600 reservations, including 140 from the U.S.



Curbed: And now, an update on Dubai’s Dynamic Tower—which, if you don’t recall—is the single biggest mindfuck of our time…So, how is the sales drive going after that big Plaza hotel kick-off event? You wouldn’t believe us if we told you, so instead well just quote from the press release we got.

Following the opening of the reservations list for the world’s first Dynamic Tower in Dubai, more than 600 requests have been submitted for residential apartments, Rotating Tower Dubai Development Ltd. announced today. The revolutionary building, designed by Italian architect David Fisher, was first announced at a press conference in New York City on June 24.Over 140 reservation requests have arrived from the United States, followed by the UK (94) and Australia (57), as well as Italy, China, New Zealand, and other countries throughout the world. More than 50 reservations were submitted specifically for the Dynamic Tower’s luxury villas, with prices starting at 20 million Euros (US $30 million). New requests continue to be submitted for all types of apartments.

Wait, not only are foreigners keeping our condo market afloat, but now the American buyers who can afford such flights of fancy are taking their money elsewhere?

See Also: Architect Behind Dubai’s Rotating Skyscraper A Fraud?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.