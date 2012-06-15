Global Social Networking Usage Skyrockets--Comscore

Henry Blodget

Total Worldwide Users/Month
MySpace:    Up 72% y/y to 114 million
Facebook:  Up 270% to 52 million (was 1/4 MySpace’s size a year ago, now almost half).

Total DAILY Worldwide Users
MySpace:    Up 72% to 29 million
Facebook:  Up 299% to 14 million

Also interesting: Geographical strengths and weaknesses:

MySpace.com (62 per cent) and Facebook.com (68 per cent) attract approximately two-thirds of their respective audiences from North America.  That said, each has already amassed a large international visitor base and both appear poised to continue their global expansion.  Bebo.com has a particularly strong grasp on Europe, attracting nearly 63 per cent of its visitors from that region, while Orkut is firmly entrenched in Latin America (49 per cent) and Asia-Pacific (43 per cent). Friendster also attracts a significant proportion of its visitors (89 per cent) from the Asia-Pacific region.  Both Hi5.com and Tagged.com exhibit more balance in their respective visitor bases, drawing at least 8 per cent from each of the five worldwide regions.

Full release from Comscore.  More thoughts from CNET’s Caroline McCarthy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.