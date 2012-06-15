Global Social Networking Usage Skyrockets--Comscore

Total Worldwide Users/Month

MySpace: Up 72% y/y to 114 million

Facebook: Up 270% to 52 million (was 1/4 MySpace’s size a year ago, now almost half).



Total DAILY Worldwide Users

MySpace: Up 72% to 29 million

Facebook: Up 299% to 14 million



Also interesting: Geographical strengths and weaknesses:

MySpace.com (62 per cent) and Facebook.com (68 per cent) attract approximately two-thirds of their respective audiences from North America. That said, each has already amassed a large international visitor base and both appear poised to continue their global expansion. Bebo.com has a particularly strong grasp on Europe, attracting nearly 63 per cent of its visitors from that region, while Orkut is firmly entrenched in Latin America (49 per cent) and Asia-Pacific (43 per cent). Friendster also attracts a significant proportion of its visitors (89 per cent) from the Asia-Pacific region. Both Hi5.com and Tagged.com exhibit more balance in their respective visitor bases, drawing at least 8 per cent from each of the five worldwide regions.