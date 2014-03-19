SMART WATCH FORECAST: Smart Watches Will Lead Wearable Computing To Mass Market Status

Consumers will come to embrace smart watches because they will be relatively unobtrusive and allow them to do things that smartphones don’t.

The mass-market debut of smart watches is now a reality with Google’s announcement today of “Android Wear,” a version of its mobile operating system engineered for wearables, and its partnership with 11 watch manufacturers to create smart watches.

In BI Intelligence‘s proprietary forecast for the smart watch market, we provide a half-dozen charts and datasets illustrating the potential for smart watches within the wearable computing space, and mobile.

Here are the dynamics and numbers driving the emerging smart watch market:

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

In full, the report:

To access BI Intelligence’s full reports on The Smart Watch Market and the Wearable Computing market, sign up for a free trial subscription here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.