Why The Smart Watch Market Is Poised To Explode As It Draws Millions Of Consumers Into Wearable Computing

Consumers will come to embrace smart watches, not so much because they’re annoyed by having to take their smartphones out of their pockets, but because they still like wearing watches, and smart watches will have Internet-driven apps that will make them especially informative and fun to use.

The mass-market debut of smart watches is imminent: Samsung will unveil its Galaxy Gear smart watch tomorrow, while speculation surrounding an Apple iWatch pegs its release date around mid-2014.

In a new proprietary forecast for the smart watch market, BI Intelligence has published a half-dozen charts and datasets illustrating the potential for smart watches within the wearable computing space and mobile.

Here are the dynamics and numbers driving the emerging smart watch market:

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

In full, the report:

To access BI Intelligence’s full reports on The Smart Watch Market and the Wearable Computing market, sign up for a free trial subscription here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.