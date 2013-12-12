Smart Watches Will Improve With Time, And Will Help Computers Conquer The Wrist

Analysts have been too quick to write off the smart watch market after the negative reception for Samsung’s Galaxy Gear watch device.

We still agree with Apple CEO Tim Cook when he said in May 2013, “I think the wrist is interesting.”

The wearable computing market as a whole has so been anchored by smart fitness bracelets and the Kickstarter-funded Pebble smart watch. These two categories are quickly fusing into one larger market: smart wristwear. Smart wristwear will become the wearables category-leader for the ordinary consumer.

New mass-market smart watches from companies like Sony, Qualcomm, and Nike are debuting all the time. They may be of uneven quality, but they will get better. Many of them are fitness bands that include watch displays, or timepieces with fitness band-type features like GPS and pedometers. Speculation surrounding an Apple iWatch pegs its release date around mid-2014.

In a recent proprietary forecast for the smart watch market, BI Intelligence has published a half-dozen charts and datasets illustrating the potential for smart watches within the wearable computing space and mobile.

Here are the dynamics and numbers driving the emerging smart watch market:

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

In full, the report:

To access BI Intelligence’s full reports on The Smart Watch Market and the Wearable Computing market, sign up for a free trial subscription here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.