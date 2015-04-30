Samsung was the only big smartphone maker whose sales dropped from last year

Samsung passed Apple to reclaim its title as the number-one smartphone maker last quarter, but it was also the only big smartphone maker that saw its smartphone shipments drop from the previous year, which contributed to a 57% drop in mobile profits from last year.

According to BI Intelligence, based on data from IDC, Strategy Analytics, and Counterpoint Research, Samsung shipped 83.3 million smartphones worldwide in the past quarter. Apple came in at second with 61.2 million units shipped, followed by Lenovo and Huawei.

But Samsung’s smartphone shipments dropped 6.2% from the same quarter of last year, making it the only top-six vendor to see a dip in its numbers. Apple, by comparison, saw a whopping 40% jump in its total shipments, while both Lenovo and Huawei increased 14.1% and 27.7%, respectively.

Counterpoint Research pointed out that shipments for Samsung’s premium models, Galaxy S5 and Note 4, declined in the premium segment, which was dominated by Apple’s iPhone last quarter. iPhones, meanwhile, accounted for 70% of Apple’s total revenue, an all-time high.

