Just a little heads up.



Things are getting pretty rocky in Japan.

After initially diving by about 1%, markets are now off nearly 2.5%, with a major leg down seen in the last half an hour.

Photo: Nikkei.com

Things have taken a turn with US futures, too in just the last 45 minutes.

Photo: FinViz

