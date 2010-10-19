Is The Economy Recovering, Or Is Bernanke Blowing The Mother Of All Global Bubbles?

If you haven’t been paying attention, or are only paying attention to the US market you may have missed something: markets are screaming higher all over the world, with many risk assets hitting all-time historical highs.



And so the question is: Is the economy really recovering all over the world, or is it merely cheap money from the Fed that’s rushing headlong into commodities and stocks, particularly of the emerging market variety. After all, in places like Turkey, Thailand, India, and Indonesia, markets are going berserk.

So just to give you a quick snapshot of what’s going on, we’ve assembled some wildly bubbly-looking charts.

