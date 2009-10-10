Global Recovery Forces IEA To Hike Oil Forecasts

The global economic recovery has forced the International Energy Agency to increase its oil demand forecasts for what remains of 2009 and for all of 2010.
IEA: Global oil demand now averages 84.6 mb/d in 2009 and 86.1 mb/d in 2010, implying yearly growth of ‐1.7 mb/d and +1.4 mb/d, respectively.
Their demand data shows that we’ve clearly past the trough for oil demand.
We’d even go out on a limb and say that 2009’s low point could end up being one of the lowest demand levels for many years to come.
Today oil is trading up despite a strong dollar.
