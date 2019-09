Global markets are still up, but by less than they were an hour or so ago.



News of the Fukushima threat level being raised (to 5 from 4) and the PBOC rate hike, appear to have had an impact.

Here’s a look at Germany’s DAX.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.