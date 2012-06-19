TRADE WAR: How 12 Major Economies Have Closed Up Since The Crisis

Photo: AP Images

The last couple of decades have seen the world’s economy open up, with formerly closed economies like China and India joining global trade with gusto.The recent downturn however has caused some regression, with countries desperate to stimulate their economies via trade, occasionally at the expense of their partners.



The Global Trade Alert, an effort by the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR) to track protectionist efforts that started in 2009, found that 400 new measures have been enacted in the past 6 months.

Some measures are taken in response to perceived unfair laws on the other side, especially in the face of the eternally incomplete Doha Round of trade negotiations. At its worst protectionism not only distorts global trade, it can be a source of graft and corruption. Here’s our summary of some of the worrying trends throughout the world.

