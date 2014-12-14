The 7 Worst Housing Markets In The World

Akin Oyedele
Cheap house detroitBarry Bland/Barcroft Media/Getty

The global housing market is a diverse one. Some are red-hot and others are ice-cold.

According to the Global Property Guide for Q3: “While house prices have continued to rise in the United States, as in several Asian countries, Brazil, and New Zealand, momentum in almost all of these countries has weakened, and China’s housing markets have entered a downturn, as has Singapore’s.”

We’ve put together a list of the bottom seven markets based on year-over-year, inflation-adjusted price performance as of the third quarter. The chart accompanying each slide shows the year-over-year percentage change in house price.

Slovak Republic

Home prices in the Slovak Republic fell 0.41% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's decrease of 1.61%.

Prices fell 0.33% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

Finland

Home prices in Finland fell 1.06% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 1.07%.

Prices fell 0.71% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

China - Beijing

Home prices in Beijing fell 2.40% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 17.74%.

Prices fell 3.06% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

Singapore

Home prices in Singapore fell 3.88% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 3.89%.

Prices fell 0.72% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

Spain

Home prices in Spain fell 4.24% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's decrease of 9.20%.

Prices fell 0.65% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

Greece

Home prices in Greece fell 7.72% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's decrease of 10.55%.

Prices fell 1.42% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

Ukraine - Kiev

Home prices in Kiev fell 34.77% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 4.51%.

Prices fell 8.76% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

The housing market is quite different in these countries.

The 16 Hottest Property Markets In The World »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.