The 7 Worst Housing Markets In The World

The global housing market is a diverse one. Some are red-hot and others are ice-cold.
According to the Global Property Guide for Q3: “While house prices have continued to rise in the United States, as in several Asian countries, Brazil, and New Zealand, momentum in almost all of these countries has weakened, and China’s housing markets have entered a downturn, as has Singapore’s.”
We’ve put together a list of the bottom seven markets based on year-over-year, inflation-adjusted price performance as of the third quarter. The chart accompanying each slide shows the year-over-year percentage change in house price.
Home prices in the Slovak Republic fell 0.41% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's decrease of 1.61%.
Prices fell 0.33% during Q3 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Finland fell 1.06% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 1.07%.
Prices fell 0.71% during Q3 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Beijing fell 2.40% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 17.74%.
Prices fell 3.06% during Q3 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Singapore fell 3.88% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 3.89%.
Prices fell 0.72% during Q3 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Spain fell 4.24% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's decrease of 9.20%.
Prices fell 0.65% during Q3 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Greece fell 7.72% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's decrease of 10.55%.
Prices fell 1.42% during Q3 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Kiev fell 34.77% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 4.51%.
Prices fell 8.76% during Q3 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
