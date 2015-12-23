The 9 worst housing markets in the world

Getty Images A ‘For Sale’ sign is displayed outside a residential property in Jumeirah Park on September 15, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Property prices around the world continue to surge.

But there are some ugly spots, too.

Perhaps the most obvious example is the Chinese housing market, but other once-glitzy regions are seeing downturns as well.

The Global Property Guide compiled and analysed the property-price performance of the world’s big economies.

We’ve put together a list of the nine worst markets based on year-over-year, inflation-adjusted price performance as of Q3.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.