The 9 worst housing markets in the world

Elena Holodny
Dubai property house saleGetty ImagesA ‘For Sale’ sign is displayed outside a residential property in Jumeirah Park on September 15, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Property prices around the world continue to surge.

But there are some ugly spots, too.

Perhaps the most obvious example is the Chinese housing market, but other once-glitzy regions are seeing downturns as well.

The Global Property Guide compiled and analysed the property-price performance of the world’s big economies.

We’ve put together a list of the nine worst markets based on year-over-year, inflation-adjusted price performance as of Q3.

9. Taiwan

Global Property Guide

Home prices in Taiwan fell 2.95% year-over-year, following 2014's rise of 3.42%.

Prices fell 2.40% during Q3 2015.

Source: Global Property Guide

8. Singapore

Global Property Guide

Home prices in Singapore fell 3.62% year-over-year, following 2014's fall of 4.55%.

Prices fell 1.06% during Q3 2015.

Source: Global Property Guide

7. Macedonia

Wikimedia
(No chart or raw data was immediately available to Business Insider on Macedonia's housing prices.)

Home prices in Macedonia fell 4.02% year-over-year, following 2014's surge of 4.51%.

Prices fell 0.09% during Q3 2015.

Source: Global Property Guide

6. Greece

Global Property Guide

Home prices in Greece fell 4.35% year-over-year, following 2014's fall of 7.02%.

Prices fell 1.10% during Q3 2015.

Source: Global Property Guide

5. Ukraine -- Kiev

Global Property Guide

Home prices in Kiev, Ukraine fell 5.50% year-over-year, following 2014's crash of 36.12%.

Prices fell 0.61% during Q3 2015.

Source: Global Property Guide

4. Brazil -- Sao Paolo

Global Property Guide

Home prices in Sao Paolo, Brazil fell 5.54% year-over-year, following 2014's rise of 3.29%.

Prices fell 1.11% during Q3 2015.

Source: Global Property Guide

3. Egypt

Global Property Guide

Home prices in Egypt crashed 12.48% year-over-year, following 2014's surge of 19.08%.

Prices fell 0.35% during Q3 2015.

Source: Global Property Guide

2. Russia

Global Property Guide

Home prices in Russia fell 13.38% year-over-year, following 2014's fall of 5.68%.

Prices fell 3.26% during Q3 2015.

Source: Global Property Guide

1. UAE -- Dubai

Global Property Guide

Home prices in Dubai fell a whopping 14.10% year-over-year, following 2014's surge of 23.73%.

Prices fell 3.79% during Q3 2015.

Source: Global Property Guide

