The 9 worst housing markets in the world

Property prices around the world continue to surge.
But there are some ugly spots, too.
Perhaps the most obvious example is the Chinese housing market, but other once-glitzy regions are seeing downturns as well.
The Global Property Guide compiled and analysed the property-price performance of the world’s big economies.
We’ve put together a list of the nine worst markets based on year-over-year, inflation-adjusted price performance as of Q3.
Home prices in Taiwan fell 2.95% year-over-year, following 2014's rise of 3.42%.
Prices fell 2.40% during Q3 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Singapore fell 3.62% year-over-year, following 2014's fall of 4.55%.
Prices fell 1.06% during Q3 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Macedonia fell 4.02% year-over-year, following 2014's surge of 4.51%.
Prices fell 0.09% during Q3 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Greece fell 4.35% year-over-year, following 2014's fall of 7.02%.
Prices fell 1.10% during Q3 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Kiev, Ukraine fell 5.50% year-over-year, following 2014's crash of 36.12%.
Prices fell 0.61% during Q3 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Sao Paolo, Brazil fell 5.54% year-over-year, following 2014's rise of 3.29%.
Prices fell 1.11% during Q3 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Egypt crashed 12.48% year-over-year, following 2014's surge of 19.08%.
Prices fell 0.35% during Q3 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Russia fell 13.38% year-over-year, following 2014's fall of 5.68%.
Prices fell 3.26% during Q3 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Dubai fell a whopping 14.10% year-over-year, following 2014's surge of 23.73%.
Prices fell 3.79% during Q3 2015.
Source: Global Property Guide
