The 9 worst housing markets in the world

Overall, property prices around the world continue to rise.
However, not everyone’s doing so well.
Perhaps the most obvious example is the once-hot Chinese housing market, but others are seeing red flags as well.
The Global Property Guide has compiled and analysed the property price performance of the world’s big economies.
We’ve put together a list of the nine worst markets based on year-over-year, inflation-adjusted price performance as of Q2.
Home prices in Puerto Rico fell 2.27% year-over-year, following 2014's fall of 7.75%.
Prices fell 6.07% during Q2 2015.
Home prices in Croatia fell 2.42% year-over-year, following 2014's increase of 1.25%.
Prices fell 0.60% during Q2 2015.
Home prices in Cyprus fell 3.18% year-over-year, which following 2014's fall of 4.06%.
Prices fell 0.07% during Q2 2015.
Home prices in Singapore fell 3.38% year-over-year, following 2014's fall of 4.64%.
Prices fell 0.69% during Q2 2015.
Home prices in Spain fell 3.56% year-over-year, following 2014's fall of 3.12%.
Prices fell 2.24% during Q2 2015.
Home prices in Greece fell 3.88% year-over-year, following 2014's fall of 7.26%.
Prices fell 4.81% during Q2 2015.
Home prices in Ukraine fell 10.64% year-over-year, following 2014's fall of 33.49%.
Prices fell 1.61% during Q2 2015.
Home prices in Russia fell 11.13% year-over-year, following 2014's fall of 5.96%.
Prices fell 2.92% during Q2 2015.
Home prices in Dubai fell 11.72% year-over-year, following 2014's surge of 33.26%.
Prices fell 4.28% during Q2 2015.
