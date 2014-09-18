The 9 Worst Property Markets In The World

Overall, property prices around the world continue to rise.
However, some countries aren’t doing so well.
Even the once-hot Chinese housing market has been seeing prices tumble for months.
The Global Property Guide has compiled and analysed the property price performance of the world’s big economies.
We’ve put together a list of the 9 worst markets based on year-over-year, inflation-adjusted price performance as of Q2.
Home prices in Finland fell 1.21% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 0.71%.
Prices rose 0.55% during Q2 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Slovak Republic fell 1.45% year-over-year, which was a further slowdown following 2013's drop of 1.41%.
Prices fell 1.00% during Q2 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Croatia fell 2.52% year-over-year, following 2013's major drop of 21.13%.
Prices fell 0.07% during Q2 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Spain fell 3.12% year-over-year, which was an improvement from 2013's drop of 12.40%.
Prices fell 0.78% during Q2 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Romania fell 4.74% year-over-year, which was an improvement from 2013's drop of 10.20%.
Prices fell 3.58% during Q2 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Singapore fell 5.02% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 2.38%.
Prices fell 1.21% during Q2 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Russia fell 5.96% year-over-year, which was a further slowdown following 2013's decrease of 2.09%.
Prices fell 1.31% during Q2 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Greece fell 6.51% year-over-year, which was an improvement following 2013's decrease of 11.43%.
Prices fell 2.64% during Q2 2014.
Source: Global Property Guide
Home prices in Ukraine fell a whopping 28.56% year-over-year. In 2013 prices rose by 5.88%.
Prices fell 24.37% during Q2 2014 alone.
Source: Global Property Guide
