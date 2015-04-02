The 19 hottest property markets in the world

Europe’s property markets are surging.

The Global Property Guide has compiled and analysed the property price performance of the world’s big economies.

We’ve put together a list of the top 19 markets based on year-over-year, inflation-adjusted price performance as of the fourth quarter.

The chart accompanying each slide shows the year-over-year percentage change in house prices, ranked from the least to most quickly appreciating markets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.