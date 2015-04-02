The 19 hottest property markets in the world

Europe’s property markets are surging.
The Global Property Guide has compiled and analysed the property price performance of the world’s big economies.
We’ve put together a list of the top 19 markets based on year-over-year, inflation-adjusted price performance as of the fourth quarter.
The chart accompanying each slide shows the year-over-year percentage change in house prices, ranked from the least to most quickly appreciating markets.
Home prices in the Netherlands rose 5.09% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's decrease of 2.71%.
Prices fell 0.24% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in Mexico rose 5.11% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 4.07%.
Prices rose 1.01% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in New Zealand rose 5.39% year-over-year, which was less than 2013's increase of 9.77%.
Prices rose 7.14% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in Norway rose 5.68% year-over-year, which was more than than 2013's increase of 1.17%.
Prices fell 0.52% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in Iceland rose 6.09% year-over-year, which was less than than 2013's increase of 8.66%.
Prices rose 0.81% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in Indonesia rose 6.28% year-over-year, which was less than than 2013's increase of 11.51%.
Prices rose 2.11% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in Australia rose 6.99% year-over-year, which was less than than 2013's increase of 10.46%.
Prices rose 1.94% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in the Philippines rose 7.11% year-over-year, which was less than than 2013's increase of 14.38%.
Prices rose 1.23% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in Brazil rose 7.33% year-over-year, which was less than than 2013's increase of 13.91%.
Prices rose 0.91% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in South Africa rose 8.10% year-over-year, which was more than than 2013's increase of 3.91%.
Prices rose 1.95% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in the UK rose 8.34% year-over-year, which was more than than 2013's increase of 7.07%.
Prices rose 0.10% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in Israel rose 8.45% year-over-year, which was more than than 2013's increase of 7.38%.
Prices rose 2.01% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in Sweden rose 8.57% year-over-year, which was more than than 2013's increase of 3.90%.
Prices rose 1.16% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in Japan rose 10.92% year-over-year, which was more than than 2013's increase of 5.58%.
Prices rose 5.75% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in Estonia rose 12.09% year-over-year, which was less than than 2013's increase of 18.24%.
Prices rose 2.47% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in Hong Kong rose 13.26% year-over-year, which was more than than 2013's increase of 7.69%.
Prices rose 4.24% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in Ireland rose 16.29% year-over-year, which was more than than 2013's increase of 6.38%.
Prices rose 3.83% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in Dubai rose 16.48% year-over-year, which was less than than 2013's increase of 23.79%.
Prices fell 0.88% during Q4 2014.
Home prices in Turkey rose 16.89% year-over-year, which was more than than 2013's increase of 13.61%.
Prices rose 3.83% during Q4 2014.
