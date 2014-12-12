The 16 Hottest Property Markets In The World

Akin Oyedele
Bubble dubai real estate palm treeREUTERS/Caren FirouzAn advertising sign for a real estate company in the Marina district of Dubai.

Housing prices continue to grow at a red-hot pace in many parts of the world.

The Global Property Guide has compiled and analysed the property price performance of the world’s big economies.

We’ve put together a list of the top 16 markets based on year-over-year, inflation-adjusted price performance as of the third quarter. The chart accompanying each slide shows the year-over-year percentage change in house price.

16. New Zealand

Home prices in New Zealand rose 5% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 7.82%.

Prices fell 1.64% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

15. Canada

Home prices in Canada rose 5.35% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 2.68%.

Prices rose 2.23% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

14. Latvia

Home prices in Latvia rose 5.78% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 2.02%.

Prices rose 0.63% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

13. Indonesia

Home prices in Indonesia rose 5.93% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 13.51%.

Prices rose 0.89% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

12. Israel

Home prices in Israel rose 6.43% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 8.03%.

Prices rose 2.56% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

11. South Africa

Home prices in Israel rose 7.99% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 3.89%.

Prices rose 1.52% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

10. The Philippines -- Makati CBD

Home prices in the Phillipines rose 8.11% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 13.78%.

Prices rose 3.38% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

9. Hong Kong

Home prices in Hong Kong rose 8.27% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 12.72%.

Prices rose 6.19% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

8. Iceland

Home prices in Iceland rose 8.65% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 6.02%.

Prices rose 2.00% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

7. Australia

Home prices in Australia rose 9.23% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 8.29%.

Prices rose 1.63% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

6. Brazil -- Sao Paulo

Home prices in Brazil rose 10.26% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 13.30%.

Prices rose 1.88% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

5. The UK

Home prices in the UK rose 10.47% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 4.28%.

Prices rose 1.21% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

4. Estonia (Tallinn)

Home prices in the UK rose 14.68% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 15.54%.

Prices rose 2.15% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

3. Ireland

Home prices in Ireland rose 14.96% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 3.65%.

Prices rose 6.23% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

2. Turkey

Home prices in Turkey rose 17.01% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 12.93%.

Prices rose 4.56% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

1. UAE -- Dubai

Home prices in Dubai rose 27.32% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 23.42%.

Prices rose 0.31% during Q3 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

