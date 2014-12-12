The 16 Hottest Property Markets In The World

Housing prices continue to grow at a red-hot pace in many parts of the world.
The Global Property Guide has compiled and analysed the property price performance of the world’s big economies.
We’ve put together a list of the top 16 markets based on year-over-year, inflation-adjusted price performance as of the third quarter. The chart accompanying each slide shows the year-over-year percentage change in house price.
Home prices in New Zealand rose 5% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 7.82%.
Prices fell 1.64% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in Canada rose 5.35% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 2.68%.
Prices rose 2.23% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in Latvia rose 5.78% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 2.02%.
Prices rose 0.63% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in Indonesia rose 5.93% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 13.51%.
Prices rose 0.89% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in Israel rose 6.43% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 8.03%.
Prices rose 2.56% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in Israel rose 7.99% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 3.89%.
Prices rose 1.52% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in the Phillipines rose 8.11% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 13.78%.
Prices rose 3.38% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in Hong Kong rose 8.27% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 12.72%.
Prices rose 6.19% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in Iceland rose 8.65% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 6.02%.
Prices rose 2.00% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in Australia rose 9.23% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 8.29%.
Prices rose 1.63% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in Brazil rose 10.26% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 13.30%.
Prices rose 1.88% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in the UK rose 10.47% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 4.28%.
Prices rose 1.21% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in the UK rose 14.68% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 15.54%.
Prices rose 2.15% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in Ireland rose 14.96% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 3.65%.
Prices rose 6.23% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in Turkey rose 17.01% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 12.93%.
Prices rose 4.56% during Q3 2014.
Home prices in Dubai rose 27.32% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 23.42%.
Prices rose 0.31% during Q3 2014.
