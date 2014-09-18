Here Are The 12 Hottest Property Markets In The World

Property prices around the world continue to rise.

However, the once hot US and Asian markets have cooled while markets in the Middle East and Europe have picked up.

The Global Property Guide has compiled and analysed the property price performance of the world’s big economies.

We’ve put together a list of the top 12 markets based on year-over-year, inflation-adjusted price performance as of Q2.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.