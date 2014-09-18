Here Are The 12 Hottest Property Markets In The World

Elena Holodny
DubaiREUTERS/Mosab OmarDubai

Property prices around the world continue to rise.

However, the once hot US and Asian markets have cooled while markets in the Middle East and Europe have picked up.

The Global Property Guide has compiled and analysed the property price performance of the world’s big economies.

We’ve put together a list of the top 12 markets based on year-over-year, inflation-adjusted price performance as of Q2.

12. Taiwan

Home prices in Taiwan rose 5.20% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase by 14.53%.

Prices rose 1.48% during Q2 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

11. Latvia

Home prices in Latvia rose 5.21% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 0.91%.

Prices rose 0.68% during Q2 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

10. Brazil

Home prices in Brazil (Sao Paolo) rose 5.37% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 6.78%.

Prices rose 0.75% during Q2 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

9. Israel

Home prices in Israel rose 6.06% year-over-year, which was a slowdown from 2013's increase of 6.27%.

Prices rose 1.92% during Q2 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

8. Iceland

Home prices in Iceland rose 6.09% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 1.47%.

Prices rose 1.42% during Q2 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

7. New Zealand

Home prices in New Zealand rose 6.66% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 5.11%.

Prices fell 3.23% during Q2 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

6. Australia

Home prices in Australia rose 7.21% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 2.82%.

Prices rose 1.28% during Q2 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

5. Turkey

Home prices in Turkey rose 7.24% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 6.99%.

Prices rose 1.66% during Q2 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

4. UK

Home prices in the UK (Nationwide) rose 9.68% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's drop of 1.24%.

Prices rose 3.99% during Q2 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

3. Ireland

Home prices in Ireland rose 11.97% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 0.56%.

Prices rose 6.60% during Q2 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

2. Estonia

Home prices in Estonia rose 16.72% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 7.27%.

Prices rose 0.31% during Q2 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

1. United Arab Emirates - Dubai

Home prices in the United Arab Emirates rose 33.26% year-over-year, which was greater than 2013's increase of 17.99%.

Prices rose 5.47% during Q2 2014.

Source: Global Property Guide

