Global Manufacturing Growth Barely Changed In January

PMI day is over.
Countries from around the world reported about how their manufacturing sectors performed in January.
This was measured in their purchasing manager’s index (PMI), a score created by Markit Economics that surveys executives in thousands of companies from the given country.
The surveys also contain data about employment, new orders and productivity.
We basically got a straight split down the middle between countries reporting accelerating growth, and those slowing or contracting further.
Here is the full scorecard and schedule.
China: Official PMI: 50.5 — down from 51.
China: Non-manufacturing PMI: 53.4, down from 54.6.
South Korea: HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 50.9 — up from 50.8.
Indonesia: HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 51.0 — up from 50.9.
India: HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 51.4, up from 50.7.
Russia:
HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 48.0, down from 48.8.
Ireland: Investec Manufacturing PMI: 52.8, down from 53.5.
Netherlands: NEVI Manufacturing PMI: 54.8, down from 57.0
Poland:
HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 55.4, up from 53.2.
Turkey:
HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 52.7, down from 55.0
Spain: Markit Manufacturing PMI: 52.2, up from 50.8.
Czech Republic:
HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 55.9, up from 54.7
Italy: Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI: 53.1, down from 53.3.
France: Markit Manufacturing PMI: 49.3, up from 47.0.
Germany: Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI: 56.5, up from 54.3.
Eurozone: Markit Manufacturing PMI: 54.0, up from 52.7.
Greece: Markit Manufacturing PMI: 51.2, up from 49.6.
UK: Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI: 56.7, down from 57.2.
Australia: Ai Group PMI: 46.7, down from 47.6
Brazil: HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 50.8, up from 50.5.
U.S.: Markit Manufacturing PMI: 53.8, down from 55.
Canada: RBC Manufacturing PMI: 51.7, down from 53.5.
Global: JPMorgan Manufacturing PMI: 52.9, down from 53.0.
