The PC market is continuing to collapse

The PC market is continuing to slowly implode.

According to new data from research companies IDC and Gartner, sales of PCs globally continued to declined in the second quarter of 2016.

IDC records a 4.5% year-on-year drop for the quarter, while Gartner’s drop is even steeper — 5.2%.

IDC’s data is below. Apple suffers particularly badly — negative 8.3% growth over the last year, while Asus has enjoy a 5.4% bump.

Gartner, meanwhile, thinks 64.3 million PCs were sold worldwide in Q2 2016, down from 67.9 million in Q2 2015.

That said, it’s not all bad news. Both companies are also reporting a return to growth in the US. IDC reckons the US market grew by a healthy 4.9%, up to 17 million from 16.2 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.