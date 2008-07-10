Global Oil Demand Reduced By High Prices? We're Still Waiting...

Whether you buy into the peak oil theory or not, it seems unlikely a major oil supply boost will solve the energy crisis. Instead, demand must shrink.



In the U.S., high prices are finally beginning to reduce demand: gas prices, for example, have finally fallen back to levels seen five years ago, and eventually prices should force conservation of other oil-based products, too.

Although the US is still the world’s biggest oil consumer (by a mile), world oil consumption is still growing.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects world energy demand to grow by 1% next year. For 2008, the IEA previously cut their estimate to less than 1% growth in demand for oil. The IEA not only blamed lackluster supply of oil for the sky-high prices, but pointed the finger at refinery capacity

If current oil prices are supported by supply and demand fundamentals (and only a fool would believe they aren’t to some degree), it looks like you can expect $4-5 gas next year, too.

