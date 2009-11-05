Monetary Policy Is A Bike Race, Not A Game Of Chicken

It’s easy to characterise monetary policy as a game of chicken.



Imagine Ben Bernanke driving in a car head on against ECB President Claude Trichet at 120 mph. Who will swerve first, tightening interest rates, and causing their currency to spike!? Who will hold bite their lip and hold out, keeping the pedal to the metal for the longest time, ensuring maximum stimulus? We’ll find out.

But maybe that’s a flawed games analogy.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley, in a new report, liken it to a peloton in a cycling race, where you’ve got the leader riders in the pack, willing to jump out in front of everyone else, and the rest of the pack, eager to draft off the lead riders, benefitting from decreased wind resistance.

At the front of the peloton… The front-riders – i.e., the early

hikers like the BoI (Israel), Norges Bank (Norway) and the RBA (Australia) – have more

flexibility right now. However, they face headwinds in their

attempts to take away some of the monetary easing that is in

place. First, risky assets are very strongly linked to their

counterparts in the major economies, so that financial

conditions will tighten less than they would have in other

cycles. Second, concerns about currency appreciation and

their impact on exports, particularly with global demand still

weak, will also deter aggressive action. It is interesting to note

that while these headwinds weaken the impact of policy

tightening right now, the situation will be very different when

the major central banks start their tightening campaign. Then,

the headwinds to tightening could turn into tailwinds, which

means that front-runners could find their financial conditions

tightening without doing much policy-wise, which in turn could

lead their currencies to weaken. Importantly, these headwinds

to the front-riders are a direct result of the über-expansionary

policy of the major central banks in the peloton.

So, who’s drafting behind them?

However, not everyone is eager to get a head-start:

Another group is eager to move firmly into the peloton to get

the most out of the liquidity benefits of riding with the

heavyweights. The central banks of Russia, Romania and

Hungary have been cutting rates aggressively recently and

are likely to continue to deliver more of the same (see page

20). Additionally, the RBNZ (New Zealand) in its last policy statement on

October 29 went out of its way to make a rather unusual

comment that markets were pricing in too many rate hikes.

Effectively, the RBNZ cemented its place firmly in the peloton,

content to get as much stimulus for its weak economy as it

can, given its benign inflation outlook (see page 10). Finally,

while markets have focused on the BoJ’s phased removal of

the corporate bond purchase programme as a sign of

tightening, our Japan economics team points out that the

more significant policy move on October 30 was actually a

further easing via the unprecedented use of Fed-like

commitments to “maintain the extremely accommodative

financial environment for some time” (our italics). Given that

the BoJ has a forecast of deflation for the next three years,

our economics team suggests that further rate cuts or bond

purchases should not be ruled out (see page 9).

As you can see above, the next round of leaders will likely include Canada, India, The Czech Republic, and Korea, followed later on by the EU, with the US only tightening later in 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.