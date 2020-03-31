Global M&A plunges to 11-year low as coronavirus fears discourage deals

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Coronavirus fears drove global mergers and acquisitions to their lowest level since the financial crisis last week.

Worldwide transactions totaled $US12.5 billion, the smallest weekly value since April 2009 per Refinitiv data.

The value of global deals dropped 28% to below $US700 million in the first quarter, marking the worst start to the year since 2016.

Global mergers and acquisitions tumbled to an 11-year low last week as the novel coronavirus discouraged dealmaking.

Transactions totaled $US12.5 billion, marking the lowest weekly M&A volume since the height of the financial crisis in April 2009 per Refinitiv data.

The dearth of deals fuelled the worst first quarter for tie-ups since 2016 as the total value of transactions plummeted 28% to below $US700 billion.



US takeovers and mergers more than halved to $US253 billion in the first quarter according to Refinitiv data. Cross-border deals also dropped 17% to $US204 billion.

In contrast, European deal volumes more than doubled to $US232 billion, reflecting private-equity buyouts, an insurance mega-merger, and Russia’s central bank passing a stake in a Russian bank to a state-controlled fund.



The smattering of major deals in the period included Morgan Stanley’s $US13 billion acquisition of E-Trade and Thermo Fisher’s $US11.5 billion takeover of Qiagen.

The M&A drought has hurt corporate law firms in recent months, but the recent decline in company valuations could fuel a surge in combinations once the pandemic threat recedes. Technology companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google-parent Alphabet might seek to fill gaps in their offerings or eliminate rivals through acquisitions.

Moreover, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway – on the hunt for an “elephant-sized acquisition” for a few years now – has the cash to buy almost any of America’s public companies following the recent sell-off.

