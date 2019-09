Last night European markets held their ground but Asian markets slipped lower. Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea were down 1%, Shanghai’s CSI300 was down 0.5%.



Worries include more of the same. Overcapacity continues to rear its head in China while exporters lead the Nikkei down.

Markets might be looking for US catalysts to take them higher.

