The ASX has taken a hit after Trump tests positive to coronavirus, as global markets are roiled by the news

Markets have been smashed after Trump tested positive for coronavirus. (Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

After Trump confirmed the news via Twitter, financial markets largely sold off.

The ASX 200 plummeted more than 1%, as did the S&P 500 futures.

The revelation that the US President has contracted COVID-19 appears to have sent markets into a frenzy.

In the immediate minutes after Trump tweeted that he had and wife Melania had “tested positive for COVID-19”, financial markets plummeted.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The ASX 200 dropped around 50 points in the space of several minutes, with the index hitting 5,800 – its lowest point in more than a week.

In the hour following, it sunk a further still. The ASX eventually closed 1.47% lower over Friday’s session.

Overseas, it was a similar experience, as the S&P 500 futures fell around 1.5%. Meanwhile, the US dollar and Japanese yen, seen as safe havens, strengthened at the expense of the Australian dollar and Euro.

Having fallen almost 1% during the day, the price of gold bounced to regain all of that and more in the space of 20 minutes. The volatility index, known as VIX futures, jumped 11%.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty of conjecture as to what the diagnosis means longer-term.

Of course, it’s impossible to say what effect, if any, this has on Trump’s reelection chances.

As Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said, “it just adds to the uncertainty”.

Delayed reaction. The downside is loss of Trump means risk of tax increases under Biden. But also it just adds to the uncertainty ! https://t.co/oP6qxNZvJG — David Bassanese (@DavidBassanese) October 2, 2020

