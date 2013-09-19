Global Markets Are Going Gangbusters

We are witnessing a historic global stock market rally in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s surprising decision to keep its foot on the monetary stimulus gas pedal.
On Wednesday, the Dow surged 0.9% to 15,676, and the S&P 500 increased 1.2% to 1,725. Both closed at all-time highs.
That was followed by a major rally in Asia.
- Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.8%.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.8%.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX jumped 1.1%.
And Europe is blasting higher early in its trading session.
- Britain’s FTSE is up 1.4%.
- France’s CAC 40 is up 1.2%.
- Germany’s DAX is up 1.3%.
- Spain’s IBEX is up 1.3%.
- Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 1.4%.
U.S. stock market futures are pointing modestly higher.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.