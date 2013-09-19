Global Markets Are Going Gangbusters

We are witnessing a historic global stock market rally in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s surprising decision to keep its foot on the monetary stimulus gas pedal.

On Wednesday, the Dow surged 0.9% to 15,676, and the S&P 500 increased 1.2% to 1,725. Both closed at all-time highs.

That was followed by a major rally in Asia.

Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.8%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.8%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX jumped 1.1%.

And Europe is blasting higher early in its trading session.

Britain’s FTSE is up 1.4%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 1.2%.

Germany’s DAX is up 1.3%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 1.3%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 1.4%.

U.S. stock market futures are pointing modestly higher.

