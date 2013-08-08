Markets Are Up Around The World

Most markets around the world are up.

The U.K.’s FTSE is up 0.2%.

Germany’s DAX is up 0.1%

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.3%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.4%

France’s CAC 40 is flat.

Gains in Europe follow mixed moves in Asia, where new Chinese trade numbers crushed expectations, bringing hope that the world’s second largest economy wasn’t doomed for a hard landing.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.3%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.3%

China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%.

Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.3%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX increased by 1.0%

U.S. futures are up modestly ahead of what’s expected to be another quiet day for economic data. Later this morning we’ll get the latest weekly reading of initial U.S. jobless claims, which are expected to be up slightly from a week ago.

