Monster Intel Earnings Send Asia And Eurotech Into Orbit

Asia tore higher today, following huge Intel earnings yesterday and a hiked GDP forecast for Singapore. Japan led the region.



Japan: +2.7% (Nikkei)

China: +0.7% (CSI 300)

Asia: +1.1% (MSCI Asia Apex 50)

Hong Kong: +0.6% (Hang Seng)

European stocks aren’t quite showing the strength of U.S. markets yesterday or Asia today. Yet tech stocks are leading the strength after strong Intel earnings from the U.S.. The euro remains above $1.27 nonetheless.

London: +0.3% (FTSE 100)

Frankfurt: +0.5% (DAX)

Paris: +0.4% (CAC 40)

The Euro: $1.27 (-0.1%)

Spanish 10-year yield: 4.66% (+0.2%)

Oil is heading for $77 on global growth confirmation. Yet the Baltic Dry Index fell for the 34th consecutive time.

Dollar Index: +0.01% (DXY 83.53)



Gold: +0.1% ($1,214)

Oil: +0.1% (Light Sweet Crude $76.70)

Baltic Dry Index: -2.7% (BDI 1,790)

UPDATED 7:10AM: U.S. futures are nonetheless slipping slightly. Today we have retail sales data at 8:30 AM ET and EIA Petroleum data at 10:00 AM ET.

