Global Market Slump Continues In Europe

Asian markets ended mostly down, and now European shares are sliding as well.



WSJ:

The pan-European Stoxx 600 Index was down 0.5% at 245.58. Frankfurt’s DAX declined 0.3% to 5590.18 and Paris’s CAC-40 fell 0.5% to 3718.09. London’s FTSE edged into positive territory, rising 0.3% to 5202 after U.K. manufacturing data came in much stronger than expected for January.

With several hours to go until the US opens, S&P futures are pointed modestly higher.

