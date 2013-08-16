The Global Market Sell-Off Continues In Asia Overnight

Following a big sell-off in U.S. stocks on Thursday, markets in Asia continue to head lower in early trading Friday.

Right now, the Japanese Nikkei 225 is down 1.3%,while the Hong Kong Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite are both down 0.7%. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 is down 0.8%.

There are no major data releases in Asia Friday. The only notable release in the eurozone is euro area-wide consumer price inflation, out at 4 AM ET. U.S. housing starts and building permits are out at 8:30, and the latest University of Michigan consumer confidence reading is released at 9:55.

Gold continues to trade higher after posting big gains Thursday. Right now, the shiny yellow metal is up 0.4% from Thursday’s close, trading at $US1366 an ounce.

S&P 500 futures are currently flat. The index has closed down in seven of the past nine trading sessions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.