Global Rout Accelerates

Global markets are dropping further post-lunchtime in Hong Kong. The Nikkei is now down over 3.2%, the Hang Seng has lost nearly 3.5%, and London’s FTSE has shed almost 3.2%.
Commodities are falling, with oil and gold down 3.9% and 1.5% respectively. And yes, the dollar is currently surging after losing ground earlier this week.
Tokyo:
Hong Kong:
London:
Dollar surging.
Oil, gold, and silver down.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.