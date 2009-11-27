Global Rout Accelerates

Global markets are dropping further post-lunchtime in Hong Kong. The Nikkei is now down over 3.2%, the Hang Seng has lost nearly 3.5%, and London’s FTSE has shed almost 3.2%.



Commodities are falling, with oil and gold down 3.9% and 1.5% respectively. And yes, the dollar is currently surging after losing ground earlier this week.

