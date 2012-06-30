Here's How The World's Stock Markets Stacked Up In The First Half

Here is a list of 97 of the world’s biggest stock market indices and how they’ve performance since the beginning of the year.



Venezuela had the biggest percentage gain while Cyprus had the biggest loss. Unsurprisingly, European nations clutter the bottom the list.

Venezuela IBC 115.18% Egypt EGX 30 29.99% Philippines PSE 25.27% Turkey ISE 22.00% Vietnam Ho Chi Minh Stock Index 20.15% Estonia OMX Tallinn 17.34% Panama General 15.85% Kenya NSE 15.57% Pakistan KSE 15.30% Colombia IGBC 14.43% Denmark OMX Copenhagen 14.38% Thailand SET 14.17% Lithuania OMX Vilnius 13.76% US Nasdaq 12.66% Singapore Straits Times 11.26% Tanzania Stock Exchange 10.43% Greece Athex 20 10.18% Laos Composite 10.05% India S&P CNX 9.28% Morocco MASI 8.83% Japan Nikkei 8.79% Germany DAX 8.78% Chile IGPA and IPSA 8.55% Poland WIG 8.55% Iceland ICEX 8.51% Ireland ISEQ 8.51% Mexico Bolsa 8.42% US S&P 8.31% US Russell 3000 8.22% India SENSEX 7.96% Ghana GSE 7.89% UAE DFM General 7.28% Belgium BEL20 6.92% Palestine Index 6.90% New Zealand NZSX50 (NZX) 6.82% Hong Kong Hang Seng 5.59% Tunisia Tunis SE 5.54% China Shanghai SE Composite 5.43% US DJIA 5.42% Norway OBX 5.02% Namibia Overall 4.86% Peru Lima General Index 4.73% Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite 4.47% Austria ATX 4.42% Romania BET 4.41% Nigeria Stock Exchange 4.19% South Africa FTSE 4.10% Botswana Gaborone Index 3.83% Bermuda Stock Exchange 3.56% Taiwan TAIEX 3.17% Sweden OMX 3.16% South Korea KOSPI 3.09% Saudi Arabia Tadawul 2.62% Switzerland SMI 2.20% Hungary BUX 2.16% Russia MICEX 1.78% Netherlands AEX 1.65% France CAC 1.17% Australia S&P/ASX 1.14% Luxembourg LuxX 0.95% Latvia OMX Riga 0.57% Indonesia Jakarta Composite 0.19% UK FTSE -0.02% Oman MSM-30 -0.09% Kuwait SE Weighted -0.82% Israel TA-100 (Tel Aviv 100) -0.88% Russia RTSI -1.05% Czech PX50 -1.12% Bahrain BB All Share -1.48% Euro Stoxxx 50 -2.24% Malta Stock Exchange -2.35% Croaita CROBEX -2.66% Canada S&P/TSX -3.00% Lebanon Stock Index -3.20% Brazil Bovespa Index -4.23% Finland OMX -5.26% Italy FTSE MIB -5.40% Bulgaria BG40 -5.47% Montenegro Stock Exchange -5.47% Jordan ASE -5.67% Mauritius Stock Exchange -5.96% Mongoloia MSE -6.58% Qatar DSM-200 -7.47% Jamaica JSE -8.30% Bulgaria SOFIX -9.04% Serbia BELEX15 -9.15% Macedonia MBI 10 -9.19% Argentina Merval -9.58% Bosnia BIRS -9.72% Kazakhstan -11.31% Slovenia Blue Chip -11.76% Bangladesh DGEN -13.02% Portugal PSI-20 -14.49% Spain IBEX -17.09% Sri Lanka -32.15% Ukraine PFTS -32.21% Cyprus CySE General -52.65%

All performance figures are from Bloomberg and local stock market websites.

