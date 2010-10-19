REMINDER: There's Been A Huge Global Market Boom, And There Is Plenty Of Room To Fall

We discussed this this morning, but in light of the mediocre Apple and IBM earnings it’s worth revisiting this.



The markets have been on an epic run all around the world, with all kinds of “risk” assets from stocks, to commodities, to emerging market bonds soaring towards nosebleed heights.

And at least for the moment, it seems the air is about to let out as stocks are tanking after hours.

Bear in mind too that in the conventional sense, both IBM and Apple reported “good” earnings, but with the selloff in full effect, investors will start to ask: what other “good” news is priced in? The election? QE?

Look out below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.