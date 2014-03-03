LIVE: Thousands Of Companies Around The World Reveal The Health Of The Global Economy

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji Participants watch South Korean President Park Geun-hye make a speech on small screens fitted in their seats during a ceremony celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Independence Movement Day in Seoul March 1, 2014.

HEADS UP: Economies around the world are releasing their February manufacturing purchasing managers index reports, and this is our scorecard.

The anecdotes from the reports will be scrutinized carefully as economists attempt to separate short-term weather-related disruptions from the longer-term economic trends.

During the month, the eastern U.S. was battered by winter storms while the western U.S. struggled with droughts. Droughts also hit Brazil, sending coffee prices surging. Indeed, temperatures around the world have actually been unusually warm.

In terms of the real economy, all eyes will be focused on China, which continues to show signs of slowing. On Saturday, we learned China’s official manufacturing PMI hit an 8-month low of 50.2. The unofficial HSBC PMI fell to 48.5, as output and new orders both declined for the first time since July 2013.

“Signs become clear that the risks to GDP growth are tilting to the downside,” said HSBC’s Hongbin Qu. “This calls for policy fine-tuning measures to stabilise market expectations and steady the pace of growth in coming quarters.”

Here’s our scorecard with highlights:

Japan: JMMA Manufacturing PMI: 55.5 — down from 55.5 in January

-Sharpest rate of job creation in seven years, Prices charged increase at sharpest pace since October 2008

Brazil: HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 50.4 — down from 50.8

-Input cost and output price inflation both accelerate

China: Official Manufacturing PMI: 50.2 — down from 50.5

-An eight-month low

Australia: Ai Group Manufacturing PMI: 48.6 — up from 46.7

-The exports sub-index collapsed to 25.8 from 34.1.

South Korea: HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 48.5 — down from 49.5

-The first sub-50 reading since September

China: HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 48.5 — down from 49.5

-Both output and new orders decline for the first time since July 2013.

Vietnam: HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 51.0 — down from 52.1

-Slower rises in output and new orders

Taiwan: HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 54.7 — down from 55.5

-Employment levels increase at the slowest rate in seven months

Indonesia: HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 50.5 — down from 51.0

-Manufacturing sector business conditions improve for sixth month running

India: HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 52.5 — up from 51.4

-Both output and new order growth at 12-month highs

Russia: HSBC Manufacturing PMI: 48.5 — up from 48.0

-Strongest decline in new orders since May 2009

Ireland: Investec Manufacturing PMI

Netherlands: NEVI Manufacturing PMI

Poland: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

Turkey: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

Spain: Markit Manufacturing PMI

Czech Republic: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

Italy: Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI

France: Markit Manufacturing PMI

Germany: Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI

Eurozone: Markit Manufacturing PMI

UK: Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI

U.S.: Markit Manufacturing PMI

Canada: RBC Manufacturing PMI

Mexico: HSBC Manufacturing PMI

Global: JPMorgan Manufacturing PMI

Greece: Markit Manufacturing PMI

At the beginning of each month, Markit, HSBC, RBC, JP Morgan, and several other major data gathering institutions publish the latest local readings of the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for countries around the world. Read more about it at Markit.

