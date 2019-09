As bad as things might seem, you have to like this chart (via @markiteconomics) of the Global Manufacturing Flash PMIs.



Jumps everywhere, including the Eurozone, in October!

Photo: @markit

For more on Chinese PMI see here, and Eurozone, see here.

