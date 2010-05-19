Global Macro's Raoul Pal: Here's Why A Crash Is Coming In Two Days-To-Two Weeks

We don’t mean for it to be doom and gloom day, but Richard Russell isn’t the only big name pundit to be calling for a fall.



Raoul Pal, who writes Global Macro Investor newsletter, and whose bio cites stints at GLD and Goldman Sachs, is out with a very specific crash call. In his latest note he calls for a big move down in just two days to two weeks.

That’s refreshingly specific!

So what’s the reason?

It’s all about what he sees as an archetypal crash pattern — a sharp decline followed by a failed rally followed by a collapse.

It looks like this:

Photo: Global Macro Investors

That’s an unspecific chart, but here’s a more specific one, based on the current post-flash crash market.

Photo: Global Macro Investors

And now, here’s the kicker. It’s the current market vs. 1929, which is what prompts him to see a crash as imminent.

Photo: Global Macro Investors

And finally, here’s the flash crash vs. 1987

Photo: Global Macro Investors

Get the picture?

