Here's Everything You Need To Know About The New Era Of Luxury Goods

on flickr” url=”http://www.flickr.com/photos/uggboy/4983970643/sizes/o/in/photostream/”]Despite the luxury good market suffering from a global crisis in 2008, the industry is now projected to increase by 10% to €168 billion by the end of 2010, according to Bain & Company. This is close to its 2007 historical market peak of €170 billion.With big brands becoming bigger and the emergence of an increasingly sophisticated consumer, luxury good providers have much to learn from the rapidly evolving market trends.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.