The Biggest Holdings Of Level Global, A Hedge Fund Just Raided By The FBI

Two Connecticut hedge funds were just raided by the FBI in connection with the huge insider trading investigation that is currently underway. Both funds raided are run by former SAC traders.



Level Global is one of them.

The firm’s latest 13f-HR shows the firm’s top holdings are:

Apple: ~$152 million (~538,000 shares)

Citi: ~$105 million (27,000,000 shares)

McDonalds ~$104 million (1,400,000 shares)

Monsanto ~$141 million (2,950,000 shares)

Oracle ~$119 million (4,450,000 shares)

Sina ~$112 million (~2,220,000 shares)

Virgin Media ~$445 million (~19,000,000 shares)

It also has large stakes in other media companies like Cablevision, Vodaphone, Viacom and Motorola. Other focuses include retail (Talbots, Guess, Fossil) and food and food-related companies (Starbucks, Potash).

