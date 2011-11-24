Your Guide To Inflation Rates Around The World

Photo: AP

Everyone is worried about inflation making their money worth less or even worthless.Morgan Stanley’s The Global Monetary Analyst report is out with data on global inflation rates, and the data is striking.



One third of countries listed in the report experienced annualized inflation rates above their local central bank targets.

In the U.S., inflation was surprisingly tame, especially when compared to peers in Europe and Asia.

The story of the U.K., which has had to grapple with similar welfare program cuts as in the U.S., seems out of a different book. Spiking commodity prices have made it increasingly difficult for families to spend on non-essential goods. The Bank of England cut growth targets for the country to less than 1.0% for 2011 and 2012, making inflation all the more painful to stomach.

Elsewhere, as in Russia, inflation ticked down, even while targets remained above targets.

This guide includes the local central bank’s inflation target, the actual inflation rate, and Morgan Stanley’s 12-month forecast for inflation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.