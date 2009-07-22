Global Industrial Trade Data? There's An App Store For That

If you haven’t heard of NYC-based startup Panjiva, it’s pretty neat: It’s a database and search engine for industrial trade data, namely public U.S. customs records that show up in raw format on CD-ROMs, which Panjiva cleans up and puts on the Web.

That’s how a gadget company can sift through LCD suppliers in China — over 1,000 in Panjiva’s database — and find which ones are growing or declining, etc.

Or how a gadget voyeur, like this reporter, can sift through Apple’s (AAPL) sparse public shipping records, which include a 247-Kg shipment — “Elec Nucl Magntc Resonanc Inst Dust Test Chamber” — from Germany’s Weiss Environmental Technology in June.

(Panjiva’s paying customers include The Home Depot and VF Corporation — The North Face, Nautica, etc.)

Now, Panjiva is trying to make its service more useful to a broader audience by allowing other companies to build their data — for paying customers, via an “app store”-like revenue sharing deal — into Panjiva’s search engine of global suppliers.

Through August 31, the company is accepting nominations for its new onPanjiva program. The company plans to integrate the first of those data sources into Panjiva’s search and reporting engine by the fourth quarter, according to cofounder and CEO Josh Green. (Later, it might develop an “open” platform that companies can plug their data into automatically, but for now, it’ll be a case-by-case process.)

Makes sense. Any chance that companies (or government agencies) can get to present their data sets in context, such as in a search engine like Panjiva, could be worthwhile.

