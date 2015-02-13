Here's how a $50 drop in oil prices affects every country in the world

The oil crash has impacted oil importers and exporters differently.

The 50% plunge in oil prices will be a roughly $US1.7 trillion gain for consumers in oil importing nations, according to BlackRock. But exporters will suffer, especially countries that are counting on revenues from higher oil prices to balance their budgets.

“Winners in this climate should be global consumers, oil importers such as India and Japan, and the transport and retailing industries,” BlackRock’s Jean Boivin wrote in a research report. “Oil-exporting nations and companies with limited cash buffers and poor access to debt markets (think Venezuela or over-leveraged U.S. shale plays) look to be the biggest losers.”

The map below shows the impact of a $US50 fall in oil prices on every country’s revenues.

NOW WATCH: 9 Animated Maps That Will Change The Way You See The World



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.